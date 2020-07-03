Joker: Joaquin Phoenix’s Make-Up Inspires Scientists To Name A New Spider Species & Twitterati Is Going CRAZY!

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker had a huge impact on the audience who watched it. After the release of the film, we saw so many people and even celebs taking up the avatar of the popular villain played by the talented actor. His look became a huge hit on social media.

Now recently a strange new kind of spider was discovered by scientists. The spider which belongs to a never seen before specie has a red-and-white pattern on it. The interesting part is that the scientists who have discovered him think he looks like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and hence has named the spider after his name.

According to Fox News, the 0.3-inch long spider has been named Loureedia phoenixi.

Reportedly, the researchers wrote in the study, “The new species is named after the American actor, producer and animal rights activist Joaquin Phoenix in recognition of his praised portrayal of the titled character in the 2019 movie ‘Joker’ and as a reference to the male abdominal pattern of the new species, which resembles the famous facial makeup of this character,”

Talking about the same, the study’s lead author Alireza Zamani told Live Science, “these spiders spend most of their lives in their subterranean nests,”

Interestingly, so far only male Loureedia phoenixi have been discovered but female spiders of the species are expected to be found soon.

Zamani added, “This way, you would also have the chance of observing and photographing the actual mating behavior, which has not been documented for any Loureedia species yet,”

Meanwhile, Twitterati has been going gaga about this unique new spider species and the fact that Joaquin Phoenix inspired its name. Have a look at some of the reactions:

Joaquin Phoenix now has a spider named after him. The newly discovered velvet spider species is named ‘Loureedia Phoenixi’ due to the pattern on the creature's back that resembles Joker’s smile [Via: @DailyMail] pic.twitter.com/TmtKIThhyx — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@DailyJoaquin) June 24, 2020

2020 is year that just keeps giving. I give you, the Joker spider. New found species that has colors like the Joker's smile. pic.twitter.com/F0vHUrm89W — Redzone ANTI – Console Agrarian Worker (@MenaceZone) June 29, 2020

So this new species of spider was recently discovered. It's a new species of Velvet spider, and has been named after Joaquin Phoenix cuz the red pattern is reminiscent of the Joker's red make up. I kind of want to make a suit based of this 😁#thoughts #spider #tuedsay pic.twitter.com/zNbvvgnK0T — The Coastal Bend Spider-man (@CB_Spidey) June 30, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix has a spider named after him. So it's only right to give the other Joker his rightful place in the insect world. — Dark Hyacinth🃏 (@DarkHyacinth) July 2, 2020

Scientists discover spider wearing 'Joker' makeup, name it after Joaquin Phoenix pic.twitter.com/nNtYeLgYKI — -PROFESSOR (@NaapTaul) June 29, 2020

" Scientists discover spider wearing 'Joker' makeup, name it after Joaquin Phoenix😄 – Life Science, Mindy Weisberger pic.twitter.com/VOCikdmIDP — Sauvignon (@Charles35093463) June 30, 2020

