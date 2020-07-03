Avengers: Endgame Trivia #95: Not Gwyneth Paltrow, THIS MCU Actress Was The First Choice To Play Iron Man’s Pepper Potts!

Marvel Cinematic Universe started because of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts. In Avengers: Endgame, when Pepper had to bid a final goodbye to her beloved husband Tony Stark, it broke many hearts. From 2008 to 2019, they were one of the favourite couples in MCU. Fans used to address them as Pepperony.

From the first film till Avengers: Endgame, their relationship has been through a lot. But they moved past it and became an ideal and loving couple. We all know that no one else can play Iron Man/Tony Stark better than Robert Downey Jr. Similarly, we cannot imagine anyone else as Pepper Potts other than Gwyneth Paltrow. But did you know Iron Man director Jon Favreau had someone else in his mind to play Potts? Also, that actress has appeared in one MCU film.

Our trivia #95 today is about the first choice to play Pepper Potts. Jon Favreau wanted actress Rachel McAdams to play Ms Potts. However, McAdams rejected the role due to unknown reasons. But she appeared in 2016 alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the film, Doctor Strange. In this 2016 successful film, Rachel played the role of Christine, Stephen Strange’s colleague in the hospital. But when she accepted the role of Christine, she opened upon rejecting roles (hinting at Potts).

A few years ago, Rachel McAdams told The Los Angeles Times “It’s often out of my own insecurity. If I’m picky, it’s for that reason. I want to be able to bring my best to the table. So if I’m not connecting to something, then I’m not gonna hold up my end of the bargain, and that’s really embarrassing.” After Doctor Strange, her character was seen nowhere in Avengers: Infinity War as well as Avengers: Endgame.

Will she appear in the sequel of Benedict Cumberbatch’s film titled Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness? No one knows yet.

What do you think of today’s trivia? Do you think Rachel would’ve suited as Pepper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

