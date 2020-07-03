Johnny Depp has lost a lot since the Amber Heard divorce battle. Starting with Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean to his reputed status in the Industry – everything seems dwindling. However, one thing that remains constant are his fans. They have been supporting the actor ever since the Aquaman actress’ audio leaked.

For the unversed, Amber filed for domestic violence and physical assault charges on Johnny. However, twist in the tale came when audio of her confessing to physical assault surfaced online. Ever since petitions are being signed to send Heard to jail. Also, netizens are asking for her removal from Aquaman and Depp’s return to Pirates Of The Caribbean.

However, do you remember the first time Johnny Depp faced the public post allegations? He opened up about his ordeal during the 2017 People Choice Award. It was a day after his divorce with Amber Heard was finalised.

Johnny Depp surpassed Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington to become the favourite movie icon. While accepting the award, the actor got emotional. He thanked his fans for standing up for him.

“I came here for you, the people who, through whatever good times or bad, have stood by me, trusted me. You’ve very graciously invited me here once again tonight. You have no idea how much I appreciate it,” began the actor.

The crowd kept cheering for their favourite star as he went speechless at moments.

Check out Johnny Depp’s entire heartfelt speech below:

Meanwhile, in the latest developments, Depp’s libel suit with The Sun is very much going forward. Although the actor breached the court’s order of presenting the ‘Australian drug texts,’ the judge has given him a green signal.

NGN newspapers’ representative had demanded that the case be struck-off due to Johnny Depp not agreeing to court’s order, but that clearly didn’t happen.

