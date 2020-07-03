Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson created a new niche for herself when she stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel. While the MCU character gave her the biggest hype, it is said that she had auditioned for other franchises too. Now turns out Larson did audition for Star Wars and Terminator. Confirming the same is the actor herself.

Captain Marvel put Brie Larson on the map and the actor in no time was a known action star. But turns out that it isn’t the only character that she wishes to play. According to recent reports, Larson auditioned for Disney’s Star Wars (not sure which part and movie) and also Terminator but did not get through.

Brie Larson posted a video on YouTube, in which she can be seen talking to her friends. She opened up on auditioning for Hunger Games, Terminator and Star Wars. She even had a story about the Terminator audition.

Brie Larson said, “I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.”

When a friend asked Brie Larson about the Star Wars audition, she did nothing but laugh. The actor didn’t get the part then, but the hope is still strong. Also, Marvel head Kevin Feige coming on board to run the Star Wars franchise is also good news for the actor.

Let us know what do you think about Brie Larson entering Terminator or Star Wars franchise, in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!