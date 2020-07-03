Happy Birthday Tom Cruise! When The Mission Impossible Actor Kept Performing Stunts Despite Breaking His Ankle, WATCH

Hollywood’s one of the best actors and personalities, Tom Cruise, turns 57 today. However, age is just a number for this handsome and talented star. With every film and all the action scenes he does, he proves that he’s getting more fit and better. Thanks to Tom, the audience worldwide got to enjoy some spectacular Mission Impossible movies.

It was in 1983 when Tom made his mark in films with a comedy film, Risky Business. In 1986, he did his first action film Top Gun. Some of his best works apart from Mission Impossible ones are Jerry Maguire, Rain Man, Magnolia, Tropic Thunder, Collateral, and many more. But the MI series is close to his and his fans’ hearts. Along with good acting chops and charming smile, Tom is loved for his dedication.

Did you know? While shooting for Mission Impossible – Fallout, also starring Tom Cruise, the actor broke his ankle while shooting a stunt. When The Last Samurai actor was asked about the same on The Graham Norton Show, he was pretty chill about it. It was a rooftop scene when he was chasing Henry Cavill’s character. About the stunt and breaking his ankle, the birthday boy said, “I know everyone said that was the stunt. I mean, I’m gonna run across and hit the side of the wall and then pull myself over. That wasn’t the mistake.” Graham also showed him and other guests the footage of how he broke his ankle while shooting.

Tom Cruise further described the incident, “I’m wearing two wires. They’re basically just safety wires because I go at a full tilt and I’m sprinting as hard as I can and I hit the side of the wall. That’s the stunt. I hit the side of the wall and then I’m chasing after Henry actually.” He jokes it’s all the Man of Steel actor’s fall.

Watch the video below:

Our birthday boy Tom Cruise will be next seen in Top Gun: Maverick. The shooting of the film had to stop in March due to the pandemic. But the team will soon resume it this month.

We wish the talented actor a very Happy Birthday!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!