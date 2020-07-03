The Baby-Sitters Club Is Finally Streaming On Netflix & Twitterati Is So Damn Excited!

The Baby-Sitters Club was a huge hit novel series back during 1986-2000. The bestseller of that time had more than 200 volumes and sold around 170 million copies. Isn’t that huge? Ann M. Martin who was the initial author of The Baby-Sitters Club wrote 36 novels in the series and the rest were written by ghostwriters.

Later it was also made into graphic novels. A TV series and a film were also adapted out of it.

Now Netflix has come up with a reboot series of The Baby-Sitters Club. A trailer of the series was released in the last week of June and now the show has also started streaming on the leading OTT platform. Starring Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Mark Feuerstein, Alicia Silverstone, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Benjamin Goas & Rian McCririck, the Netflix show has been directed by Lucia Aniello. Upon release, the reboot version has been welcomed by netizens very warmly. People on Twitter are pretty excited about The Bay-Sitters Club and are raving about it.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

did i just wake up at 5am to watch the baby sitters club? yes do i regret it? no. pic.twitter.com/QV0O4V5pWZ — Chantel 🔗 🕊💙 (@ChantillyMarie_) July 3, 2020

Watching the new Baby-Sitters Club Netflix series, there's so much diversity of all kinds; this is fucking amazing! One of their charges is a little trans girl; Dawn's dad is gay; Dawn & Mary Anne are POC; Charlotte Johansson has lesbian moms (& is also a POC) . . . — Oh God Why?! Nostalgia Reviews (@ogwnostalgia) July 3, 2020

Been watching the baby sitters club reboot. Spoilers I guess, but episode 4 acknowledges trans children! #TheBabySittersClub — Josh ツ (@posey_obriens) July 3, 2020

i really was going to sleep tonight but somehow its 5am and i’m arguing with myself to not start episode 5 of perfect tv show the baby-sitters club. — BSCTVSHOWTODAY beep beep rachel (@seafaire) July 3, 2020

Baby sitters club is on netflix!!!! aaaaaargh kiuuuuut I used to read the hand me down books from my eldest sister, age gap 9 YEARS!!! EEEEEEEK I hope she's watching it with her girls so the cycle of babysitting continues in the fam👭👭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/J5BaSDUL8X — Najiah Yahya (@g_zs) July 3, 2020

Im gonna marathon the netflix adaption of the baby sitters club this weekend — & (@egirljoyrene) July 3, 2020

brah i’m gonna eat a kebab and watch the whole season of the baby sitters club in my bed tonight and i’ve literally never been more hyped — mich ✨ (@mismatchedmich) July 3, 2020

i really loved the baby sitters club books but this show on Netflix got me hot😂 — browskingalll🤩🤎 (@dymminnd) July 3, 2020

Gonna watch a Baby-Sitters Club before work and not thrilled Netflix made me search for it on the release day. — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Momona Tamada who plays the character of Claudia Kishi in the Netflix show talked about how she used to read the books of The Baby-Sitters Club in childhood. Talking to Nerds and Beyond, Momona said that she read the books growing up and loved them. She added that it was the first time that she had seen Asian representation in a book, so to now be able to play Claudia Kishi on-screen is an honour. “Feels full circle!” she said.

