The Baby-Sitters Club Is Finally Streaming On Netflix & Twitterati Is So Damn Excited!

The Baby-Sitters Club was a huge hit novel series back during 1986-2000. The bestseller of that time had more than 200 volumes and sold around 170 million copies. Isn’t that huge? Ann M. Martin who was the initial author of The Baby-Sitters Club wrote 36 novels in the series and the rest were written by ghostwriters.

Later it was also made into graphic novels. A TV series and a film were also adapted out of it.

Now Netflix has come up with a reboot series of The Baby-Sitters Club. A trailer of the series was released in the last week of June and now the show has also started streaming on the leading OTT platform. Starring Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Mark Feuerstein, Alicia Silverstone, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Benjamin Goas & Rian McCririck, the Netflix show has been directed by Lucia Aniello. Upon release, the reboot version has been welcomed by netizens very warmly. People on Twitter are pretty excited about The Bay-Sitters Club and are raving about it.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Momona Tamada who plays the character of Claudia Kishi in the Netflix show talked about how she used to read the books of The Baby-Sitters Club in childhood. Talking to Nerds and Beyond, Momona said that she read the books growing up and loved them. She added that it was the first time that she had seen Asian representation in a book, so to now be able to play Claudia Kishi on-screen is an honour. “Feels full circle!” she said.

