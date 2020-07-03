Two days ahead of US Independence Day, and 5th Anniversary of his 2015 released hit ‘Free Weezy Album’, both which falls on 4th July, rapper Lil Wayne had a surprise in store for his fans and listeners. The popular rapper yesterday released ‘Free Weezy Album’ and made it available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube.

Lil Wayne who has over a whopping 12 Million followers on his Instagram handle shared, ” OUT NOW on all platforms!!! Enjoy! 🤙🏾 #5Years #FWA”

The Rapper’s fans couldn’t control their excitement as they heaped praises on him and thanked Lil Wayne for making their favourite album available on all popular and leading streaming platforms.

For those unversed, in June 2015 Lil Wayne had made an announcement that ‘Free Weezy Album’ would be exclusively available on his friend and rapper Jay-Z’s streaming service, TIDAL.

‘Free Weezy Album’ is the eleventh studio album by Lil Wayne. It was released on July 4, 2015, on the auspicious occasion of US Independence Day, by Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records, exclusively on TIDAL.

The original album of ‘Free Weezy Album’consisted of 16 tracks. However, four tracks “I Feel Good,” “Thinking About You,” “He’s Dead,” and “Without You.” has been missing from the album and the reason behind it is yet to be known.

