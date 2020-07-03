Avengers: Endgame: Theory On How Chris Evans’ Captain America Forgot To Fix One Timeline Is Leaving Us Dumbfounded!

The discussion around some movies never end. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is one of them. It has been more than a year since the film released. But every day, we stumble upon a new theory/theories. While some make sense, some give us a good laugh. This latest theory is about Chris Evans’ Captain America and it makes a LOT of sense.

In the film, Ancient One told Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk/Bruce that it is important to return the stones to their original place. After killing Thanos and his army, in the climax, Captain America takes the responsibility of placing back all the infinity stones. However, he returns as the old Steve Rogers. But he assures his fellow Avengers that he has put the stones back. It means, he managed to fix all the times. But Screenrant mentions that Cap forgot to fix one important timeline.

The timeline we are talking here is from 2012. If you remember, during the time heist, Captain America, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man travelled back to 2012. They visit the day when space army attacked New York City because of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. In this timeline, Loki disappeared with the tesseract. After the failure to get their hands on the space stone, Iron Man and Cap go back to 1970. Chris’ character successfully placed the cube back in 1970, but Loki’s timeline remains uncorrected. But do you know it cannot be fixed now? Read below to know why.

The portal mentioned that Loki’s timeline cant be fixed for a significant reason. In Avengers: Endgame, the God of Mischief escaped with the Space Tone and no one knows where. At least, that’s what they showed us in the movie. It seems like Captain America didn’t travel back to that day again. Also, if he would’ve fixed that timeline, there would’ve not been any Loki series.

Well, this is an interesting theory. What do you think about it? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.

