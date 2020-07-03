Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be the last time for now when fans will see Henry Cavill as Superman. So far, there is no new DC movie for The Witcher actor. But recently, Cavill expressed his interesting in playing the red-caped hero. But looks like the news about the same is irritating him.

From the past few days, there has been a lot of news about Henry Cavill returning as Superman. One speculation was about his small appearance in some DC movie. But none of it seems to be true. In a podcast for Variety, the actor expressed his frustration due to these constant rumours.

The Man of Steel actor said, “[The rumours] get wilder and wilder by the day. The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact.”

“Like, ‘No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.’ But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again,” added Henry Cavill.

Well, this makes it clear that he does want to play Superman again. But nothing is confirmed yet. Everything we earlier read about his appearance in DC films and Superman projects was mere false rumours. All we have to do is wait for him to officially announce any news related to playing the superhero again!

