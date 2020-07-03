Benedict Cumberbatch At The Worldwide Box Office: From Avengers: Endgame To Oscar Winning Film ‘1917’, Top 10 Grossers Of Our Magical Doctor Strange!

Benedict Cumberbatch made his Hollywood debut practically in 2003 with To Kill a King but it was with 2011 film War Horse that he came into limelight. The film did a business of 177.6 million which was his highest till that time. Soon, he touched new skies as he did the Hobbit franchise which did fantastic business.

Star Trek Into Darkness was another feather in his hat before he got a huge entry in the MCU world as Doctor Strange.

Interestingly, Benedict Cumberbatch is one Avenger actor who has given many big box office grossers beyond MCU films. In fact, when his Doctor Strange released, he had bigger grossers in his kitty already.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossers of Benedict Cumberbatch.

1) Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame was Benedict Cumberbatch’s 2nd film with all the Avengers and he had an incredibly important role to play in the film. Also starring Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, and others, the film was directed by Russo Brothers and did a business of $2,798 million.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

It was the first collaboration of Benedict Cumberbatch with all the Avengers and the film did extraordinary business at the worldwide box office. There was a huge hype around the film because all the Avengers including the new ones came together to fight with Thanos and save the world from his wrath. The film did a business of $2,048 million.

3) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Benedict Cumberbatch gave his voice to a character named Smaug in the film. Directed by Peter Jackson, the film had Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, and others scored $1,017 million at the worldwide box office.

4) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

This one released in 2013 and again had Benedict giving his voice to Smaug. Directed by Peter Jackson, the film did a business of $958 million. It couldn’t hit the $1 billion mark but was still excellent.

5) The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The 2014 film, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies didn’t remain much behind the previous part as it did a business of $956 million.

6) Thor: Ragnarok

The 2017 film with Chris Hemsworth in lead as Thor also featured Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film did a business of $854 million.

7) Doctor Strange

The 2016 film was Benedict Cumberbatch’s debut in the MCU. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film did a business of $678 million.

8) The Grinch

The animation film had Benedict Cumberbatch giving his voice for the title character. Directed by Scott Mosier & Yarrow Cheney, the film went on to do a worldwide business of $512 million as per Box Office Mojo.

9) Star Trek Into Darkness

Benedict Cumberbatch also featured in this Star Trek film back in 2013. He played the character of Khan Noonien Singh in the J.J. Abrams directed film. Star Trek Into Darkness did a business of $467 million.

10) 1917

The 2019 war film was a box office as well as a critical success. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Colonel Mackenzie, the film won many Oscar Awards including Best Picture, Best Director & Best Original Screenplay. At the worldwide box office, the film did a business of $375 million.

Which is your most favourite film among these?

