Scarlett Johansson At The Worldwide Box Office: From Avengers: Endgame To Lucy, Top 10 Grossers Of Our Very Own Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson has made a special name for herself in the Hollywood industry by doing some really beautiful and entertaining films. From a highly entertaining Avengers: Endgame to the very beautiful Marriage Story, she has done it all.

Scarlett Johansson made her Hollywood debut in 1994 film North and worked in some of the really amazing films like Under The Skin, Lost In Translation, Her, Ghost World, Lucy, and many more.

However, it was her character of Black Widow in MCU films which garnered her the most attention. Thanks to MCU, Scarlett Johansson has 3 films in the Top 10 worldwide grossers of all time.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossers of Scarlett Johnasson so far:

1) Avengers: Endgame

The Russo Brothers directed film, Avengers: Endgame stands at the top if we talk about the highest grossers of all time. Also starring Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, and others, the film featured Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow who along with Iron Man sacrifices her life to save the world. The film was a gigantic affair which did a business of $2.79 billion.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

It was the initial part of the Avengers: Endgame. In Avengers: Infinity War, all the Avengers come together to fight against Thanos but unfortunately lose the battle leading to the death of half the world. The film scored $2.05 billion worldwide according to Box Office Mojo.

3) The Avengers

The Avengers was the film that brought all the MCU superheroes together for the first time to fight the evil. The film was a huge affair back in 2012 and did a business of $1.5 billion.

4) Avengers: Age of Ultron

It was the second fight of Avengers together and they won it like they are used to. Directed by Joss Whedon, the film did an astonishing business of $1.4 billion.

5) Captain America: Civil War

The 2016 film saw Avengers divided into teams and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow was on side of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. The Russo Brothers directed film collected $1.15 billion at the worldwide box office.

6) The Jungle Book

Scarlett Johansson gave her voice to the character of Kaa in the much-loved film. The Jungle Book which released in 2016 did a business of $966 million at the worldwide box office.

7) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow played an important role in this Captain America film. The Russo Brothers directed film starring Chris Evans in lead did a worldwide business of $714 million.

8) Sing

The 2016 musical comedy animation film was a huge success. Scarlett Johansson gave her voice to a character named Ash in the film. Sing did a business of $634 million.

9) Iron Man 2

It was the film in which Scarlett Johansson was first seen as Natasha Romanoff in the MCU films. The Robert Downey Jr. led film was the 3rd film of MCU and did a worldwide business of $624 million.

10) Lucy

In 2014, on one side she showed her magic in the MCU film Captain America: The Winter Soldier and on the other side she also did a sci-fi film, Lucy. The film was loved by a huge number of audience for its concept and it did a worldwide business of $459 million.

Which is your most favourite film of Scarlett Johansson?

