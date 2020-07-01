In the last few years, the rated R films have seen a huge boost in their revenue. Several factors like the availability of new markets and the acceptance of bold content have completely changed the scene. Last year, we got a big surprise in the form of Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker, which stormed the box office by crossing $1 billion mark. Currently, it’s the highest grosser in the respective category.

Speaking about the rated R films, today we’ll be taking a look at the biggest hits in the category.

Have a look at the top 10 rated R grossers:

Joker (2019)

This Todd Phillips directorial is a masterpiece in every department. High on pre-release buzz, Joker met the high expectations and the rest is history. Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the iconic character was loved by the audience and critics as well. It made $1.07 billion as per Box Office Mojo.

Deadpool 2 (2018)

This Ryan Reynolds starrer is a rated R superhero comedy. Upon its release, the film enjoyed highly positive reviews from the critics and ticket paying audience as well. It enjoyed a tag of highest-grossing rated R film, but just for a short period time. It made $786 million globally.

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2’s predecessor isn’t lagging behind by too much distance. The eighth instalment of X-Men series saw some terrific reviews coming in and also, the word-of-mouth was highly positive. Despite hurdles in a big market like China, the film managed to bring in $783 million.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The sequel to the highly successful The Matrix saw decent reviews coming in from critics. It garnered accolades for the logic and intensity of the action sequences. Also, the performances and crisp writing were praised. It made a global collection of $742 million.

It (2017)

It’s the first instalment of It film series. The supernatural horror film was praised by the critics and the audience. It scored high points due to its performances, cinematography and the production value. It earned a global sum of $702 million.

Logan (2017)

This 2017 release is the tenth film of X-Men series and the third of Wolverine trilogy. Starring Hugh Jackman, it fetched highly positive reviews. It’s considered one of the greatest superhero films to be made. It earned a sum of $619 million.

The Passion Of The Christ (2004)

The biblical drama majorly covers the final 12 hours before Jesus’ death. It opened to not-so-good reviews with most of the critics slamming it for the excessive use of violence. Despite all such odds, the film was a huge hit with a collection of $612 million.

The Hangover Part 2 (2011)

This Todd Phillips directorial is the only instalment to make it to the list from The Hangover franchise. Despite the mixed reviews, the Wolfpack minted a huge moolah of $587 million globally.

Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)

This erotic romance drama featuring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dorman mostly negative reviews. Surprisingly, it turned out to be a big hit and its collections of $567 million left everyone wondering.

Ted (2012)

Ted featuring Mark Wahlberg opened to good to decent reviews. The film was praised for its screenplay and plot. It earned $549 million globally.

Which is your favourite, Joker, Deadpool 2 or any other?

