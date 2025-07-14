James Brolin nearly became the first American James Bond, and it was not some vague rumour. After a strong screen test, he was told that he had the job. The offer was made soon after that, and he even found a home in London, almost ready to settle in for a new life as 007. However, just before things were finalised, Roger Moore decided he was not quite done with the role, and that single change flipped everything. Subsequently, Brolin went back to the States, and Bond stayed British, even to this day.

British Identity And The James Bond Franchise

The idea of an American Bond has always been enough to send purists into a meltdown, because there is a stronghold around the character’s identity. It is deeply tied to Britishness, with a bit of room for the Irish and Antipodean crowd. However, the funny thing is, the very first actor to play James Bond on screen was actually American. He was Barry Nelson, who acted in a 1954 television version of Casino Royale, and that version does not come up much in conversation, probably because it does not fit the image fans like to hold onto.

Since then, the torch has passed from Scotsman Sean Connery to Englishmen Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig. Pierce Brosnan brought in the Irish flair, and George Lazenby covered Australia’s contribution. All these actors fit the mould in ways Americans apparently do not.

James Brolin’s Near-Miss As 007

According to Far Out Magazine, Brolin came closer than any of them. After Moore’s For Your Eyes Only, a real search was underway. The producers were ready to hand things over, and Brolin had impressed everyone. But Connery’s surprise comeback in Never Say Never Again, though unofficial, threw a wrench into the plans. Producer Cubby Broccoli, on being faced with the possibility of two James Bonds on the big screen in the same year, made a safe bet, and he brought Moore back once again to keep the audience on familiar ground.

“I literally left Cubby Broccoli in London, came home to get all my stuff to live in England for a year, when Roger Moore said, ‘Oh, I’ll do one more!’” Brolin told The Express. “I got the job and Cubby took me to his clubs and I thought, ‘This is the life here in London!’ Just that was terrific, whether I got it or not. This business is a crapshoot and a bit of luck anyway.”

For Brolin, the whole experience was a glimpse into what might have been. He had the job, the backing, and the place in London. Then it all slipped away when the old Bond returned. Looking back, it is hard to argue with the decision. The backlash over an American James Bond, combined with Connery’s shadow, could have sunk the film, but Brolin’s near-miss is still the closest America has ever come to claiming the license to kill.

