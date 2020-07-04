Netflix’s Stranger Things starring Millie Bobby Brown has garnered massive popularity, and the season 4 of the show is awaited. Just like all other projects, pandemic brought a halt to the filming of season 4 as well. Now if the recent reports are to go by, the show will resume work in September and below are all the deets.

If the newest reports are to go by, with the world adapting to the new normal and shootings resuming with guidelines, the makers of Stranger Things 4 are also planning to get back on the sets.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is hoping to return to the sets of the fantasy show soon. Reports also claim that the cast and crew have been told to prepare a tentative return on sets of Stranger Things 4 by September 17.

Meanwhile, the Novel Coronavirus had affected not just Netflix’s Stranger Things but The Witcher as well. Both the teams seem to have not stopped the work though. The team completed the scripting of the show as the official Twitter handle of Stranger Things even shared a picture.

Sharing a picture of a load of a compiled script, they wrote, “Stranger Things 4: The Complete Season.”

However, it was recently when the creators of the show, Duffer Brothers had revealed that they have a confirmed ending to the show.

Talking to Deadline about the Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour starrer, Matt Duffer said, “We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have pretty large mythology. So we do have a general sense of where we’re going,’ he concluded. We’ve known the ending of the show for quite a while.”

