Dwayne Johnson With 7.58 Crores Per Post, BEATS Kylie Jenner To Becomes The Highest Paid Celeb On Instagram
Dwayne Johnson With 7.58 Crores Per Post, BEATS Kylie Jenner To Becomes The Highest Paid Celeb On Instagram (Pic Credit – DwayneJohnson & KylieJenner/Instagram)

The fact that Dwayne Johnson is so far the highest-paid Hollywood star is well known. Now the Jumanji actor has topped the list of highest-paid celebs on Instagram as well.

Dwayne Johnson popularly known as The Rock has crossed Kylie Jenner to top the list. Reportedly, the actor is paid $1.015 million equivalent to Rs 7.58 crores to do 1 branded post on his official Instagram channel. This is slightly more than Kylie Jenner who charges $986,000 i.e. Rs 7.36 crores per post.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 3rd in the list who charges $889,000 i.e. Rs 6.64 crores per post.

Other stars on the list are Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Neymar.

Dwayne Johnson enjoys a following of 188 million on Instagram, while Kylie Jenner boasts of 183 million followers. Christiano Ronaldo leads both with 227 million followers on Instagram but in the list of highest-paid, he still is behind them.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the 2019 film Jumanji: The Next Level. The film did a business of $796 million worldwide and became his 4th highest grosser of all time. Dwayne was also seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw which did a business of $759 million.

His upcoming films are Tom & Jerry, Jungle Cruise, Black Adam & Red Notice. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is enjoying his quarantine time at home working out and spending quality time with family.


What say?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out