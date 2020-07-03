Dwayne Johnson With 7.58 Crores Per Post, BEATS Kylie Jenner To Becomes The Highest Paid Celeb On Instagram

The fact that Dwayne Johnson is so far the highest-paid Hollywood star is well known. Now the Jumanji actor has topped the list of highest-paid celebs on Instagram as well.

Dwayne Johnson popularly known as The Rock has crossed Kylie Jenner to top the list. Reportedly, the actor is paid $1.015 million equivalent to Rs 7.58 crores to do 1 branded post on his official Instagram channel. This is slightly more than Kylie Jenner who charges $986,000 i.e. Rs 7.36 crores per post.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 3rd in the list who charges $889,000 i.e. Rs 6.64 crores per post.

Other stars on the list are Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Neymar.

Dwayne Johnson enjoys a following of 188 million on Instagram, while Kylie Jenner boasts of 183 million followers. Christiano Ronaldo leads both with 227 million followers on Instagram but in the list of highest-paid, he still is behind them.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the 2019 film Jumanji: The Next Level. The film did a business of $796 million worldwide and became his 4th highest grosser of all time. Dwayne was also seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw which did a business of $759 million.

His upcoming films are Tom & Jerry, Jungle Cruise, Black Adam & Red Notice. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is enjoying his quarantine time at home working out and spending quality time with family.

