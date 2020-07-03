John Wick Franchise At Worldwide Box Office: When Keanu Reeves REVAMPED His Glory With This Neo-Noir Action Series

Keanu Reeves is amongst the most popular actors globally. Just like his films, the actor is well known for his humble off-screen persona. And such qualities are enough to make him a fan favourite.

Keanu Reeves made his big-screen debut with 1986’s Youngblood but he got his first lead role in 1988 with Permanent Record. The film was a big flop commercially. But over the years, he has been part of several successful films like Speed, The Matrix franchise and many more. But today, we’ll be talking about his highly popular John Wick’s commercial success.

After 2008’s The Day the Earth Stood Still, Keanu Reeves was struggling to bag a decent commercial success. Finally, in the form of 2014’s John Wick, the 55-year-old packed a punch and got his touch back at the box office. Following the success of the first instalment, the franchise just got bigger with each part.

Have a look at John Wick’s performance at the worldwide box office:

John Wick (2014)

The film kick-started the neo-noir action thriller franchise and received highly positive reviews upon its release. It turned out to be a good success considering its moderate cost. It made a collection of $86 million.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

The second instalment too enjoyed a terrific response from both critics and the ticket paying audience as well. It made a global collection of $171 million and the number was huge considering it’s budget which was $40 million.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Released during the last year, the third instalment was a much bigger success in terms of reviews and box office numbers as well. It ended up collecting $327 million globally.

