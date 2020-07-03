Fact-O-Meter: 6 Box Office Facts About Shahid Kapoor & Amrita Rao Starrer Vivah That You Must Know

Sooraj Barjatya understands the pulse of the Indian audience and hence has always given films which have been loved by them. All the films that Sooraj Barjatya has directed so far have been huge hits except for his 2003 film, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

While all of you know the success story of Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain but today we will discuss some box office facts of his 2006 film Vivah. Let’s have a look:

1) Vivah was Shahid Kapoor & Amrita Rao’s 4th film together and since they were hugely popular as an onscreen couple among masses, it helped the film a lot.

2) The film brought Indian family values to the screen like very few films and that’s how it touched the hearts of the audience. Even though the film didn’t work much in big cities, the audience from rural areas and those from tier 2 or tier 3 areas lapped it up affectionately.

3) Vivah upon release took a very low opening. It’s Day 1 number was less than 1 crore however an excellent word of mouth helped the film sustain in an unparalleled way. The film ended up collecting 31.60 crores in its lifetime run.

4) Vivah was 10th highest grosser of 2006 which was a huge achievement for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao both.

5) The film was made on a very small budget of 8 crores and generated 3x profits for makers. Hence it was declared a Super Hit at the box office.

6) Vivah remained Shahid Kapoor’s biggest success until Kabir Singh released. Yes, the film was a bigger success than his films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, R… Rajkumar & Haider.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!