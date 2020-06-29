Vicky Donor Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Super Hit Debut

Vicky Donor Box Office: Released in 2012, the film marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana. It also featured Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in key roles. It highlighted the subject of sperm donation in a hilarious way, which was well appreciated by the critics and audience.

Produced by John Abraham and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky Donor didn’t have any pre-release buzz but was helped by excellent word of mouth. The songs like Paani Da and Rum & Whiskey struck a right chord with the audience before the film’s release.

Vicky Donor took a slow start of 1.80 crores but grew on its positive word-of-mouth. It wrapped up its theatrical business at 40.01 crores and emerged as a super hit.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Vicky Donor:

Day 1- 1.80 crores

Day 2-2.40 crores

Day 3- 3.25 crores

First weekend- 7.45 crores

Day 4- 2.30 crores

Day 5- 1.50 crores

Day 6- 0.80 crore

Day 7- 0.45 crore

First week- 12.40 crores

Second week- 9.20 crores (21.60 crores)

Third week- 7 crores (28.60 crores)

Fourth week- 5.50 crores (34.10 crores)

Fifth week- 3.80 crores (37.90 crores)

Post fifth week- 2.11 crores

Lifetime- 40.01 crores

