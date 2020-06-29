The Family Man 2 Actor Samantha Akkineni Achieves THIS Remarkable Feat Leaving Behind Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty Among Others

Actor Samantha Akkineni has come a long way in her career. The young actress in her decade long career has acted in over 40 films in Telugu and Tamil languages. 2019 was without a doubt one of the finest years profession wise for Samantha, as she delivered 3 hits including Super Deluxe, Majili, and Oh! Baby.

Though the actress was unable to kickstart 2020 on a good note, as her first release of the year Jaanu could spark magic to draw the audience to theatres, but that hasn’t affected her fan base and her popularity a bit.

As per Ormax Media’s recent survey, Samantha Akkineni ranks top in the list of most popular female stars. Thr list if for the month of May from Tollywood. The actress ranked top by beating the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde among others.

Ormax Stars India Loves (Telugu): Top 10 female stars in Telugu cinema (May 2020) #OrmaxSIL #OSILTelugu pic.twitter.com/d1DIFq4Qs5 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 25, 2020

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has two huge projects in the form of her digital and Hindi debut with Family Man Season 2, and Tamil romantic-comedy venture Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Talking about Family Man Season 2, According to the reports on several portals, Samantha Akkineni who will be joining the cast of The Family Man 2 as the antagonist, will be dubbing for her portions.

Samantha Akkineni, according to the reports will be playing a terrorist in the show. The Family Man 2 will star Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari. It will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind. Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, and Shahab Ali as Sajid.

About Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the romantic-comedy venture will be helmed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It will also have Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in August.

