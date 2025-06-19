After playing intense and emotional roles in recent films, Keerthy Suresh is returning in a lighter role with Uppu Kappurambu. Co-starring Suhas, this movie combines humour, heart, and a small village’s unusual problem. The film is skipping theatres and heading straight to OTT.

Uppu Kappurambu: A Unique Village Story With A Message

The film takes place in a peaceful village with an unusual issue—the burial ground has no space left. This odd problem creates tension in the village and becomes the heart of the story. The movie employs humor and local residents to demonstrate how ordinary people handle serious issues.

Keerthy Suresh portrays a happy village girl while Suhas takes on the role of the hero. Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari also play important roles in the movie. It is directed by Ani I.V. Sasi, written by Vasanth Maringanti, and produced by Radhika Lavu under Ellanar Films Pvt. Ltd.

The director revealed that the movie is based on real problems faced by the villagers. He wanted to present a serious story in a light-hearted manner. The team unveiled the release date on social media, and the fans are waiting to see Keerthy Suresh in this new avatar.

When & Where To Watch Uppu Kappurambu?

Uppu Kappurambu will be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 4, 2025. The movie will be released in Telugu with dubbing in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be streamed in more than 240 nations and territories globally.

Will The Film Surprise Everyone?

Although the movie failed to generate much pre-release hype, its original story has gained everyone’s attention. Some have termed it a surprise OTT release, while others believe it could become a secret gem.

This is Keerthy Suresh’s second direct OTT release on Prime Video after Penguin. That film didn’t do well, so fans hope Uppu Kappurambu brings her back with a strong performance. For Suhas, it’s also an important film that could help him reach a bigger audience.

With a fun plot, meaningful message, and a simple village setting, Uppu Kappurambu could be the surprise comedy-drama we didn’t know we needed.

