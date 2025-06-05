Telugu cinema is witnessing a renewed interest in mythological storytelling. As the genre continues to notice a boom, speculation is rife that Naga Chaitanya may be stepping into a space deeply rooted in his family’s cinematic heritage, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, ANR, and father Nagarjuna.

His highly anticipated next movie, titled NC24 as of now, is rumored to have mythological elements as a fantasy epic. However, the latest rumors suggest he might headline another major mythological film. This potential project, rumored to be close to his heart, could reflect his spiritual beliefs and offer a platform to express them through his craft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC24 (@nc24chronicles)

A Brief Lookback At Akkineni Family’s Legacy In Mythological Dramas

The Akkineni lineage has a rich history that includes mythological cinema. ANR famously portrayed figures like Rama and Krishna in classics such as Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddam and Sri Rama Rajyam, also bringing saints like Tukaram and Ramadasu to life.

Nagarjuna continued this legacy with acclaimed devotional biopics like Annamayya (as the composer-saint) and Om Namo Venkatesaya (as Hathiram Bhavaji), and also starred in Sri Ramadasu and Shirdi Sai. His appearance as Lord Shiva in Jagadguru Adi Sankara further cemented his engagement with spiritual themes.

Naga Chaitanya Might Carry Forward The Akkineni Legacy In Mythological Space

With NC24, a movie reported to explore a world where ancient prophecies and royal lineages intersect with the present day, and the potential new mythological venture, Naga Chaitanya seems poised to not only uphold his family’s cinematic heritage but also forge his own path, bringing his spiritual sensibilities to Telugu cinema.

Audiences eagerly await his interpretation of these faith-based narratives, anticipating a new chapter in the Akkineni family’s enduring contribution to mythological storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC24 (@nc24chronicles)

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Thudarum OTT Verdict: Mohanlal Misses His Own L2: Empuraan’s Debut Week Numbers By Only 3.3% Lesser Views!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News