Naga Chaitanya has been waiting for a hit for the past three years. His previous films, Thank You, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Custody, failed at the box office. Now, he has high hopes for his next film, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film tells the story of fishermen who get trapped in Pakistan and struggle to return home. Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, Thandel was made with a budget of ₹80 crores. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead.

As per the Filmibeat, reports suggest that Thandel has done good pre-release business.

Nizam – ₹7 crores

Ceeded – ₹3.5 crores

Rest of India – ₹4 crores

Overseas – ₹5 crores

Total Theatrical Business – ₹31 crores

Since Thandel‘s budget is ₹80 crores, it needs to earn at least ₹80 crores from theatrical collections to break even. However, the film’s non-theatrical rights were sold for a significant amount.

Netflix (OTT rights) – ₹40 crores

Hindi Dubbing Rights – ₹8 crores

Audio Rights – ₹7 crores

Satellite Rights – ₹10 crores

Total Non-Theatrical Business – ₹65 crores

Adding the ₹31 crores from theatrical rights, the film has already done ₹100 crores in business. This means the producer is likely to make a profit. Meanwhile, advance bookings for Thandel have started in North America.

USA – 128 locations, 252 shows, 2,579 tickets sold, $37,490 collected

collected Canada – 12 locations, 14 shows, 64 tickets sold, CAD 1,200 collected

collected Total Indian Currency Collection – ₹34 lakhs

The film’s fate depends on its first-day talk. While pre-release business is strong, positive word-of-mouth is crucial. If Thandel becomes a hit, Naga Chaitanya can regain his mass market appeal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

