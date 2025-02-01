Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most popular directors known for his work in Tamil cinema. His work has garnered a cult following after the success of action thriller movies like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The storylines of these three aforementioned movies are interconnected, which gave birth to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.

Actors Vijay, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, and Karthi have played larger-than-life roles in these films. The collective, often referred to as LCU as well, offers a one-of-its-kind experience, especially for those who have been fans of such collectives from abroad.

Working in the LCU comes with its share of glory and one particular actor from the Telugu film industry has expressed his desire to do the same. Naga Chaitanya aka Chay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming thriller film Thandel opposite Sai Pallavi, recently expressed his desire to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj during a press meet for the film. Naga Chaitanya has made his mark in the industry with movies like Ye Maya Chesave, Majili, and Custody, to name a few.

Naga Chaitanya’s expression to work in the LCU has certainly stirred the rumor mills. Fans of the actor and the director have been hyping up the collaboration ever since the answer went viral. But will Chay and Lokesh collaborate in the future? That remains to be seen. Currently, Lokesh Kanagaraj is looking to expand his LCU with movies like Leo 2, Benz, and Rolex.

The announcement of these movies has received a lot of love and anticipation from the fans. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next Coolie, however, will be a standalone film apart from the LCU.

