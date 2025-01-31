On January 30, 2025, actor Prabhas took to his Instagram to show his support for his Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming directorial film L2: Empuraan.

The Bahubali actor shared the teaser poster and video teaser featuring the film’s lead and veteran actor, Mohanlal. He wrote “Take a look at the absolutely world class teaser of #L2E #Empuraan Stunningly shot! Directed by my very own Varadha..starring the one and only Mohanlal sir! Wishing the whole team the very best! ♥️”

He referred to Prithviraj as Varadha, Prithiviraj’s character from Salaar. Prithviraj reposted the story on his Instagram, thanking Prabhas and referring to him as Deva from Salaar. The Salaar film’s official Instagram handle also posted a story promoting L2: Empuraan.

When Is Salaar’s Sequel Releasing?

Salaar was released in 2023. The movie opened to largely positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. The sequel has been one of the most highly anticipated Telugu films. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj mentioned that a sequel for Salaar is definitely going to happen, but it will only take shape after Prashanth Neel wraps up his current project with Jr NTR.

More About Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Upcoming L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan, aka L2E, is the sequel to the hit 2019 mystery action thriller film Lucifer. The movie is the second of three films. Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Lucifer, and L2E is his second outing as a director. This movie will continue the notorious trader and people’s messiah Lucifer’s tale after he revealed himself as the infamous Khureshi Ab’ram in the previous installment. L2: Empuraan is slated to release globally on March 27, 2025. Watch the teaser for Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan here:

