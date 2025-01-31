The Daggubati family known for its remarkable contributions to the film industry, is grieving the loss of Rajeshwari Devi who is the mother-in-law of renowned producer Suresh Babu and grandmother of renowned hero Rana. She had been suffering from health issues and passed away recently. Her final rites were conducted in Tanuku, West Godavari district with family members in attendance.

During the ceremony, Suresh Babu’s son and actor Rana Daggubati carried his grandmother’s body on his shoulders. Rajeshwari Devi’s son is the late Y.T. Raja who was a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Tanuku. The Yalaparti family known for its presence in both industry and politics saw many important figures paying their respects. Former Nidadavole MLA Burugupalli Sesharao was among them.

Rajeshwari Devi’s demise left the entire Daggubati family heartbroken. Rana was deeply emotional while bidding farewell to his grandmother and photos of the moment went viral on social media. The funeral was attended by Rana, his mother Lakshmi and Suresh Babu. Many film personalities and family members expressed their condolences praying for her soul to rest in peace.

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati is actively working in films and web series. Apart from acting, he is also busy hosting talk shows. His show Rana Daggubati Talk Show has gained immense popularity and in a recent episode, he has shared exciting updates about his upcoming projects.

Since ‘Virata Parvam,’ Rana has not played a lead role in films. He made a cameo appearance in ‘Spy’ and played a villain in ‘Vettaiyan.’ However, he has now confirmed his next three films. One of them is Hiranyakashyap directed by Gunasekhar, and another is ‘Rakshasa Raja directed by Teja. The third film remains unconfirmed but speculations suggest that he might collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Anil Ravipudi Eyes Salman Khan For ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ Bollywood Remake – Will It Happen?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News