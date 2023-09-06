Rana Daggubati needs no introduction. Ever since the beginning of his career, the South Indian star was quite clear about how he wants to project himself and without giving in to the conventional hero template, he chose scripts that successfully helped him in crafting his own niche. From making his debut in a political thriller to playing the perfect antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series, Rana Daggubati has indeed come a long way.

Rana Daggubati is indeed one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry and has a huge fan base with 5 million followers on Instagram. However, he has also tried his luck in Bollywood, apart from working in the South Indian film industry. He has been in Hindi films such as Dum Maaro Dum, Housefull 4 and several others. Do you know what his net worth is?

According to reports, Rana Daggubati’s net worth is around $6 million which is around Rs 45 crore with an annual income of around $1 million i.e. Rs 8 crores. Rana charges approximately Rs 4 to 5 crore per movie and has a monthly income of around Rs 50 lakh.

Apart from acting, he also has his income source from brand endorsements and reportedly charges around Rs 70-80 lakhs for every brand endorsement. For the unversed, he is associated with a number of brands, including CEAT Tyres, UBON, Ramraj Cotton, SmartWater by Coca-Cola, and Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Baahubali actor also has other multiple sources of income. Rana Daggubati also owns his content creation platform South Bay that features exciting and quirky content for the audiences. Daggubati also runs a talent management company (a joint venture with Kwan Entertainment) and also has a stake in a venture capital firm, Ikonz.

Rana Daggubati lives in a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad’s Film Nagar locality along with his family. He also owns a number of ultra-expensive vehicles that shows his love for cars. The fleet includes a luxurious BMW 7-Series, a Jaguar XF worth approximately Rs 70 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz GL350 CDI, a Honda Accord and a Honda CRV.

