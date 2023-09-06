Vijay Deverakonda is currently enjoying the hit and success rate of his recently released film Kushi, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The South Indian actor, who is known for his big heart and generous nature revealed that he would be donating a certain amount to 100 needy families to celebrate Kushi’s success.

However, Vijay is now getting mocked by one of his film’s distribution companies as they ask for the money which they lost due to the movie getting tanked at the box office. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Kushi’s success event was arranged in Visakhapatnam, where Vijay Deverakonda promised to donate Rs 1 lakh each to 100 families. He would identify the families who are in need and would donate them.

Vijay said, “You are happy and I am happy. I am thinking of something and I don’t know if I can pull it off or whether its right or wrong. But, if I don’t do it, I’ll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs 1 crore from my ‘Kushi’ salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with Rs 1 lakh cheque each in the next 10 days. My success, my happiness and my salary should be shared with you all.”

On this, Vijay Deverakonda got a mockery response from his movie World Famous Lover’s distribution company’s head and producer, Abhishek Nama from Abhishek Pictures. He asked for the money he lost on his movie as that film didn’t do well at the box office.

Taking to his Twitter (now X) handle, Abhishek Nama wrote, “Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also ❤️ Thank you, Yours, Abhishek Pictures. #humanity #Love #empathy.”

Dear @TheDeverakonda ,

We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also 🤗❤️… pic.twitter.com/dwFHytv1QJ — ABHISHEK PICTURES (@AbhishekPicture) September 5, 2023

As per News18, Kushi, within 3 days of his release has earned Rs 70.23 crores worldwide. For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda’s last film Liger also didn’t do well at the box office.

