South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan has been ruling the industry with her acting prowess and impeccable talent from the age of 16. From being just a model to achieving the title of ‘Queen of South India’, the Athadu actress has come a long way, paving a niche of her own. In a career span of two-decades, Trisha has given a number of blockbusters, including Ghilli, Aaru, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Pournami, Bujjigadu, Stalin, Sainikudu and Bodyguard.

In 2002, Trisha Krishnan made her debut as a lead actress with Mounam Pesiyadhe. However, she became a household name with her Telugu debut film Varshamwith. Her performance alongside Prabhas was immensely appreciated by the audience. Since then, she never had to look back. Trisha has been working quite hard and achieved way more than anyone of us can imagine. Do you know her net worth? Scroll down to read more about Trisha Krishnan.

According to reports, Trisha Krishnan’s net worth is $10 million i.e. around Rs 85 crore in 2023. As the actress’ primary source of income is from acting, she charges more than Rs 3 crore for each movie. Reports state that Trisha had charged Rs 3 crore for Ponniyin Selvan, while earning a salary of Rs 4 crore for the film Leo with Vijay. However, there are rumours that the actress is apparently charging Rs 10 crores for his next film.

Apart from film, Trisha also earns a massive income from brand endorsements leading up to Rs 70 lakhs per month and around Rs 10 crores every year. With a monthly income of over Rs 90 lakh, the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actress has annual income of more than Rs 10 crore.

Trisha Krishnan owns a luxury home in Chennai, worth Rs 7 crore, while she has another posh bungalow in Hyderabad, which reportedly costs around Rs 6 crores. The Ponniyin Selvan: I actress also owns four luxurious cars: a Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 80 lakhs, a BMW 5 Series that costs around Rs 75 lakhs, a Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 60 lakhs and a BMW Regal worth Rs 5 crores.

