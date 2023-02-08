Divya Agarwal, known from the OTT show “Bigg Boss,” and her brother Prince purchased not just one, but two luxury vehicles. The Agarwal siblings proudly posed with their new luxury cars.

Divya Agarwal took to her social media account a few minutes ago and shared a few pictures of her new lavish purchases. The actress now owns two luxury cars, a Hyundai Alcazar and a Toyota Hyryder. The actress also penned down an emotional note and remembered her late father. She recalled how it was her dream to gift a luxury car to her father and shared that she misses her father a lot.

Divya wrote , “I love the way I lead my life.. the entire credit of my existence goes to my father.. it was my dream to gift a luxury car to my father.. I’m a little late for it.. but guess what ??? He was as stubborn as me.. like always, he kept his kids before him…he got me this car.. I miss him at every milestone of my life.. the strength and power he gave me to become who I am today will be enough for all my life.. he lives within me…My polo has gone to a beautiful village in Maharashtra and that family will enjoy my polo as their first car too..THANK YOU #grateful,” Divya wrote.

Friends and fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages and wrote amazing comments. Pavitraa Puniya wrote, “Proud moment” and, “Many many many more beasts to come meri jaan happy D”, Priyank Sharma wrote, “Long drive pe chal”, Urvashi Dholakia commented, “Partyyyyyyyyyyy Banti hai congratulations.”

Kishwer Merchant commented, “Coongratulations baby” and many more dropped comments. The actress recently celebrated her lavish 30th Birthday where she also got engaged to beau Apurva Padgaonkar.

