Several daily soap operas have been produced and broadcast on television. Some of the shows have quickly become a part of our lives and gained huge popularity among audiences. Now, Ormax Media has revealed the most popular Hindi TV shows for the previous week, and it appears that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has surpassed Anupamaa in terms of audience viewership.

TMKOC and Rupali Ganguly-led show has been top runners for a long time. Both shows have found a special place in the audience’s hearts. As per Ormax media, the sitcom has recorded 75 ratings while the Rupali Ganguly starrer recorded 71 ratings.

Interestingly, Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 has made it to this list. The reality show has recorded 68 ratings and has managed to grab the third spot on the list of Ormax’s most-liked Hindi Tv show of the week.

One of the most loved comedy shows The Kapil Sharma Show managed to climb to the fourth spot on the list earning 67 ratings. The comedian’s performances and regular celebrity guests are quite loved by the TV audience. The singing reality shows Indian Idol 13 has also grabbed the fifth spot on the list earning 65 ratings.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jan 28-Feb 3) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/0ydPUt15hf — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 7, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also among the longest-running tv shows that have been receiving immense love from viewers. The show has now climbed to the sixth spot in Ormax Media’s most-liked Hindi TV show last week, while Kundali Bhagya grabbed the seventh spot.

Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla, and Vin Rana starrer Kumkum Bhagya, which has been running since 2014, has grabbed the eighth spot on the list. The show earned 62 ratings. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped down to the ninth spot on the list last week by gaining 61 points. Featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the show depicts a love triangle between the lead characters.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, which only began airing last year, has now grabbed the tenth spot on Ormax Media’s most-liked Hindi TV show last week. The show earned 59 ratings.

