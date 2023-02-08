Reality show star Uorfi Javed is undeniably one of the most popular personalities on social media. She is known for her unconventional and bold fashion choices. Every then and now, she keeps making headlines for her outfits. In fact, Javed has faced some police complaints for her revealing outfits.

A lot of times, Uorfi’s quirky outfits have stirred controversy and a set of people believe that she is just spreading obscenity. A couple of weeks back, she was in the news after politician Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her. It was not the first time when a complaint was filed against her. Several times in the past, she has faced the wrath of being unapologetic about her outfits. Recently, Javed gave it back like a boss and rubbished all the claims of the complaints filed against her. Scroll down to read the deets.

Uorfi Javed took to her Twitter account and revealed that till date not a single FIR has been filed against her. She took a dig at people who have apparently filed the complaint against her and said they only want media attention. She wrote, “So till date, no FIR has been filed against me as reported by everyone. Only Ncs. Cause they only want media attention. If they file an FIR, they will have to fight the case which they will lose in the court.”

The Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla fame model revealed that people only involve her because they want some mileage. In another tweet referring to the publicity she wrote, “Everyone who has filed an NC against me only did this to get some clout. After filing Ncs they don’t go home, they go to news channels and start speaking sh*t about me.”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

