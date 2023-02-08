Sony Entertainment Television’s Shark Tank India is one of the popular shows on Indian TV, where aspiring entrepreneurs come and pitch their business ideas, and if they manage to impress the judges, they get handsome funding from them. But recently, a contestant named Akshay Shah has made some crude allegations against the judges. Scroll down to learn what he said.

Shah was one of the contestants of the first season, and the judges who were part of it included Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh. Now, the former participant has alleged two of the judges of ghosting one of the pitchers. He is the founder and CEO of a Search Engine Marketing [SEM] platform.

Akshay Shah, the founder and CEO of iWeb Techno, took to his Twitter account to share that two sharks ghosted one of the founders with whom he met recently after securing an investment from them. Shah wrote, “Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post #SharkTankIndia – Ab kya bolen?” It started a chain of conversation on the social media platform as people started giving out their take on it.

One of the users asked why didn’t that founder expose the judges since the show aired on national television; the user wrote, “Why that founder hasn’t exposed them yet?” Akshay Shah, in response to that, wrote, “Like I said, most founders fear, I am helpless :) In season 1, what we faced, more than 50% others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks counselled not to be rude and brash and be considerate, but no founder came out in the open!” Shah, who previously bashed the makers of Shark Tank India for not broadcasting his episode, further wrote, “We faced similar crap too but we came back stronger and not raising from Shark Tank was a blessing in disguise, jo hota hai acche ke liye hi hota hai, keep walking & working, thats what entrepreneurs are supposed to do!!”

Check out the entire thread of the conversation posted by Akshay Shah here:

Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post #SharkTankIndia – Ab kya bolen? #Chutiyapa — Akshay Shah – Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2023

Owing to the popularity of the pilot season Shark Tank India came back with a second season, but Ashneer Grover has not been a part of it. It premiered on television on January 2nd with Sharks including Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

