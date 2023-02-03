Shark Tank India has become a topic of discussion ever since its first season. While the second season is not up to the expectations of the audiences, the show is struggling to find its previous TRP ratings. On the other hand, the current season has been around many controversies, starting off with Ashneer not being a part of the second season.

The audiences are calling out the second season for not being as fiery and fierce as it used to be before. Many are also calling it to be another drama reality show with emotional backstories. However, a few photos of Shark Tank mentors have been going viral that shows them in unseen avatar. We bet you didn’t see this coming. Read on to find out more.

An Instagrammer named, ‘sahixd’ posted a carousel of photos of Sharks from both seasons of Shark Tank India that shows their baby avatar. The AI Enthusiast has made the avatars of Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain.

“Bhai tya tar la he tu?” said a user when looking at the photos. Check out the photo below and let us know what you have to say about it! Another saying, “Baby sharks du du udu du du” Are you liking baby versions of Sharks from Shark Tank India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahid (@sahixd)

So far, the SharkTank India ( baby version) post has reached over 19k likes within a week of posting. Many are applauding the artist but most of Ashneer’s fans are dropping cute messages in the comment section. “Dodala paann” says a user. “Ashneer looks like Parle-G baby😂”, adds another. “Rutt main tela dodlapan nitalta huu..” Another fan added, “Ashneer looks the cutest among them all”.

We bet you did not have noticed this, “Bro why does Anupam have 6 fingers 💀”

While commenting upon Aman Gupta, a user compared him from Dustin of Stranger Things and said, “Aman = strangers thing (dustiban)” and another added, “Aman Gupta like Harry Potter”.

Let us know what you have to say about these Baby Sharks!

