Fans asked, IMDb delivered! After superstar Aamir Khan, it was time for Bhuvan Bam to have the ‘Best Interview Ever,’ where he revealed a new side to himself, beyond being the most prolific YouTuber of our times.

A content creator who started with Vines and now has a YouTube channel with over 25 million subscribers, Bam recently made his OTT debut with Taaza Khabar and Dhindora. In this IMDb exclusive shot just after his recent release, Rafta Rafta for Amazon miniTV, he talked about the ease with which he’s been switching between genres like comedy, drama, and romance, all while eating biryani, making paper planes, and chilling with a gigantic teddy bear!

“Rafta Rafta is a slice-of-life, breezy show that people can watch any time of the day with anyone they want, especially their partners. Newlywed couples would love the show because there’s so much to learn from this,” Bhuvan Bam explained.

On the trajectory of his acting career, Bhuvan Bam said, “I had been doing comedy for six to seven years, and Dhindora was something I wanted to do. It was my baby. But then Taaza Khabar happened. One-pager of the show attracted me to the point where I wanted to do it anyhow, and I wanted it to be my debut project. And now Rafta Rafta because I want families to sit together and watch my show. All three have a different essence.”

For his fans, Bam recommended three movies he’d like everyone to watch, “One is Kumbalangi Nights. It’s too rooted, and the story shows the real India. The cinematography is top-notch. The other movie that I would love people to watch is Tumbbad because it is way ahead of its time. I feel bad for the people who haven’t watched it yet. The third movie I want people to watch is Naseeruddin Shah’s Paar because it has Naseeruddin Shah in it.”

While asking fans to rate his shows on IMDb, Bhuvan Bam said, “IMDb is not only mine but everyone’s go-to place. I feel unfortunate that I was exposed to world cinema very late in life. But whenever I want more of it, I know where to look, and IMDb is the perfect place.”

When asked to name an Indian movie of 2023 he would have loved to be a part of, Bam said, “Animal because of Ranbir Kapoor and Dunki because of Hirani sir, and of course, Shah Rukh Khan.” Both Animal and Dunki are part of IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023 released in January.

