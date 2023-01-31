Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has become a social media sensation within a small span of time, and she always makes the headlines whenever she steps out of the house. Her sartorial fashion sense always makes her the talk of the town. This time too, she made news as she stepped out in one of her quirky DIY clothes on Tuesday. She even explained the outfit she wore and why she chose to wear that. And it is a no-brainer that she got trolled for it once again.

Uorfi not only gets bashed by the netizens even politicians and celebrities like Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at her. But the young influencer handles it all quite well and stands her ground quite firmly. She never shies away from calling those who target her. There were instances when she even received death threats and r*pe threats from online predators.

In her latest outing, Uorfi Javed wore a pair of jeans with a pair of jeans! Confused? Don’t be. She actually fashioned a top out of denim pants. She even explained the outfit she was sporting as she said, the top that she was supposed to wear got ruined somehow, so she cut those pants and wore it as a top! Uorfi tied her hair in a top knot and wore a pair of red earrings!

The paparazzi spotted Uorfi Javed, and as soon as her video was uploaded on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with trolling comments. Let’s look at some of the hilarious comments from some of the netizens.

“Abhi Allergy nahi horahi???”

“Aesa lag rha h hanger m jeans latkaaaa rkkhaaa h”

“Iske dimag ka ek purja knees meh discharge ho gya h”

“Ranvir Kumar ki bahen”

“Bhagwan kya tumhe dkhna band ho Gaya hai”

“Urfi ji apna account number bhej do Top kharidne ke liye paise bhej deta hu”

“Chappal kyu nhi phn leti ek din”

“Thore din me co*dom ke bhi kapde pahan legi ye”

Check out Uorfi Javed’s latest outfit here:

Uorfi also spoke about her latest tiff with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and mentioned that she spoke to her via Twitter. Speaking about the Queen actress, she said Kangana is lovely, she does not want to say anything against her, and she is her ‘bestie’ now. And for more updates on this, stay tuned to Koimoi!

