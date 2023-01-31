Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently targeted by Uorfi Javed after she Tweeted about India’s obsession with Muslim actresses and only Khans. Her Tweets received a mixed response from netizens including the controversial actress. Uorfi called her out for divided art using the religious card. She had further gone on to ask her to not compare herself to as he doesn’t use the same card. But now the tables seem to have turned as she has shown respect for Ranaut.

The actress is often in the news for her bizarre fashion choices. Not a single day goes by she steps out wearing the controversial outfits leaving everyone stunned.

It all happened when Uorfi Javed reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘The uniform civil code’ and cracked a joke about her clothing and said that a uniform would be a bad idea for her as she’s known for her clothes. Kangana was quick to respond to her ‘clothes’ Tweet as she wrote in a series of Tweet, “In India, there was a Queen called Mahadevi Akka, who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn’t take anything from him, she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again. Clothes and a lack of them…”

“Both are self-expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shining star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you,” Ranaut wrote in the next Tweet.

In India there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka,who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn’t take anything from him,she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again.

Clothes and a lack of them (cont ) https://t.co/g9mtjYE5oz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

Later Uorfi Javed showered praises on Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today.”

Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today 🌹❤️ https://t.co/hIX5ZvAvBh — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 31, 2023

