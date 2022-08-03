‘Sultan of Stage’, ‘Entertainment Extraordinaire’, ‘Master of all mediums’, are some of the tags associated with actor and host Maniesh Paul! Translating his ambition and passion into applaud worthy results, Maniesh has traced a journey from an RJ, VJ, host, actor as well as the singer. The road to stardom, however, wasn’t a smooth ride, Maniesh has overcome many obstacles, carving his path to success.

Advertisement

On his birthday, Maniesh recapped his journey. He said, “It began from my school days, I was always into hosting, singing and dramatics. If I talk about my school days, I talk about the tapes. So we would play songs on the tape and you know, I would be standing backstage for my turn to be on stage. But suddenly, if the tape would get stuck, which was often the case because of the bad system we had, I was thrown onto the stage to handle the crowd.”

Advertisement

Maniesh Paul continued, “I would mimic our dog, try to talk to some teachers and some students, have fun. Once the tape was back, I used to be called back from stage. At that time, I didn’t realize, that the thing I was doing at that moment was actually my rehearsal, and would be what I would do in future because if you see, that’s the thing I do now. The only thing which has changed is the stage.”

Maniesh Paul further added, “The stage has definitely become bigger. The audience the audience has definitely increased jn manifolds. When I see the people who were sitting there, the people who are here now, from the school board night from a school Animal Day to hosting, Filmfare Stardust, IIFA and most of the award nights, to being called the Sultan of Stage, I feel honoured.”

He continued, “From Red carpet host to the main Host, I have had hosted a lot of red carpets. When I was hosting red carpet, I was not allowed to go inside where the biggest stars would be, on the biggest stage hosting the main award night. Honestly, in my heart somewhere I felt, that’s where I wanted to be. That’s what I want to do. I started thinking but again, I was not allowed inside. So I sneaked in after the award night when everything was shut, they were wrapping up, and I asked them for a moment. Because I wondered how they would talk so spontaneously, that was the time I got to know there’s something called a teleprompter. I didn’t know of its concept until then. I just wanted to read it once, so I made it a point, after every award night I would walk onto the stage when it was empty.”

Maniesh Paul concluded by saying, “People would be cleaning the stage, I would just bribe them, sorry I did! I would bribe with vada pav and coke, to the teleprompter guy. He would let me read two pages. That is the day I got to know the power of four variables.”

Overcoming all his struggles, Maniesh Paul not only conquered the stage but also made a mark on Television. Hosting reality shows in almost every genre on every channel, Maniesh Paul emerged as the most loved and popular host in the nation.

Carving his imprints on the big screen, Maniesh is also a solid performer with entertaining roles. The latest success of Jugjugg Jeeyo is a testimony of the same.

In addition to stage, television and the silver screen, Maniesh also created a stir on the internet by launching his own podcast. Beginning his show in the pandemic, The Maniesh Paul Podcast welcomed guests from different walks of life to celebrate the spirit of living through their untold journeys.

Now, all set to foray into the digital world with his first ever web series, Maniesh is set to conquer yet another medium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)



Must Read: Lovebirds Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Bestowed Outstanding International Talent Awards At The Marateale in Italy – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram