Akshay Kumar has always managed to make headlines ever since he’s been in the industry no matter what. Be it him being mired in controversies or landing in legal soups, the actor has always topped the list. From past few years, the superstar is basking in the success of his back-to-back hit films. However, the first half of 2022 seems unlucky for the actor as his last two releases – Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj – failed miserably at the box office.

Advertisement

The actor was recently in news when reports of him being blamed for Samrat Prithviraj’s box office failure by makers surfaced on the web.

Advertisement

As we continue to wait for Akshay Kumar’s next release, we bring to you an interesting anecdote of the actor where he left an actor stunned with his attitude. Well, we are talking about RJ-turned-host-turned-actor Maniesh Paul, who will next be seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli, JJJ is slated to hit the screens tomorrow i.e., June 24.

Coming back, the story goes back to 2010 when Maniesh Paul was a newcomer and he had shared the stage with Akshay Kumar during one of the segments at the award show. But after fooling around with the actor, Akshay allegedly reprimanded Maniesh Paul and asked him to shut up. The actor was so frightened that he thought his career was over.

Recalling the incident, Maniesh Paul revealed to RJ Siddharth Kanan, “Ek baar Akshay sir ke saath masti masti hui thi. Wo masti thodi si jyada chali gayi thi (I was once having fun with Akshay sir, but it went a bit far). I remember this was at an award night in 2010, I had asked him to say a dialogue. Unhone mujhe jhaad maar di thi (He had reprimanded me).”

Maniesh stated that Akshay told him, ‘Chup kar tu, bakwas karte rehta hai (shut up, you talk rubbish)’. I thought what happened to him, he just left the stage. I thought we were still joking around, I was afraid this would become a problem. Then I went down in the audience. Maine unke saath masti vasti kari (I joked around with him), then it became ‘the moment’ of the show. Akshay sir also came back and he said ‘yaar tu accha karta hai,’ gale wale lag ke acche se ‘very good, very good.’ (He came back, hugged me, and told me you are good). Then I was relieved that it was all nice and happy.”

When prodded further, Maniesh Paul went on to add, “I thought he was pulling my leg. I thought if some cut-paste happens here, I would be in trouble. I was just starting out. But thankfully channel was very sweet and did nothing like that. Akshay sir to masti karte hi hain. 2 minute ke liye to mere tote ud gaye the, mere maathe pe thanda pasina aa gaya tha. I thought khatam bhaiya, bag pack karo, chalo wapas, Akshay Sir ne band baja di hai. But baad mein pata chala ki Akshay Sir bhi masti kar rahe the.”

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan whose trailer was dropped recently. The film is slated to release on August 11 marking the BO clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala Car Collection: From Land Rover Sports Worth Rs 1.22 Crore To Ford Mustang GT At Rs 74.61 Lakh, The Selfmade Singer’s Mean Machines Are Uber Luxurious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram