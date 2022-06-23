Singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was one of the most popular Punjabi artists in the country. He had fans not just in the country but throughout the world. He enjoyed a fan following whopping 9.1 million on Instagram. His untimely demise has been one of the most shocking incidents of the year and it has left the nation in shock.

Sidhu, who gained prominence with the song ‘G Wagon’, worked hard and found spots for himself on Billboards Canadian Albums chart, UK Singles Chart and Canadian Hot 100 amongst others. He was also a big fan of his mean machines. Let’s take a look at his car collection.

Ford mustang GT

Sidhu Moose Wala was one of the rare stars who liked to ride high in his Mustang GT California. The luxury sports car is a true blue muscle car that has a massive 5.0-liter V8 engine that can produce 450 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque without any effort. The car’s top speed is a decent 155 mph and a starting price of around Rs 74.61 lakh in India.

Land Rover Sports HSE

This is probably the most expensive mean machine in his garage. The sport HSE (High Specification Equipment) variant of the Land Rover comes with a ton of engine and transmission combinations to choose from. The massive SUV which comes at a price tag of Rs 1.22 Crore.

Range Rover Sport

It seems Sidhu Moose Wala Land Rover so much he bought this Sports version as well. Well, nothing says luxury quite like having two Range Rover SUVs. It comes with a price tag of around Rs 91.23 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner

The So High singer’s love for SUVs is well established now. So goes on to say that Toyota Fortuner is a must-have for him. The SUV comes with a powerful diesel engine, impressive off-roading credentials, and an imposing road presence. It comes to around Rs 42.33 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

Probably the cheapest car in Sidhu Moose Wala’s garage is a customized version of one of the hottest-selling cars in the country. The car is priced at around Rs 6.22 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Jatt has no muqabla when he drives around in his black Scorpio, mostly with his crew members. This car is priced at an estimated Rs 17.47 lakh.

