Sidhu Moose Wala was a rage all over the country and still is. It’s been more than 15 days since he passed away and his fans are still grieving the loss of the late singer. It was his 29th birthday on June 11th and on the occasion of the same, the celebrated singer got a heartwarming tribute at Times Square, New York where his songs were played and his fans sung them while enacting his signature step and the video is going crazy viral on social media. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Advertisement

Sidhu was assassinated on May 29th by Lawrence Bishnoi group and later Goldy Brad who happens to be a gangster took the responsibility of his murder and called it a revegeful act for Vicky Middukhera’s murder back in 2021. The late singer was hugely popular on social media not just in India but also globally and stars like Drake, rapper Russ and Lilly Singh paid tribute to him on their respective Instagram handles.

Advertisement

Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 on June 11th and celebrating the birthday of the late singer, Times Square in New York played his songs at the Billboard and fans who were gathered there also paid him tribute by doing his signature step and singing together in the crowd.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

This will definitely leave his fans teary-eyed.

Reacting to Sidhu Moose Wala’s video on Times Square, a netizen commented, “No one in Punjab has ever reached this level or will reach it,in the coming future. RIP Goat” Another user commented, “His legacy will never die🔥❤️❤️” A third user commented, “Uthh putt jhottea oye moose aalea 🙌🔥❤️” A fourth user commented, “Rise in Heaven Sidhu 🌸❤”

You’ll always be remembered, star. Shine on!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Defends Nupur Sharma’s Controversial Remark On Prophet Muhammad: “Many Of My Muslim Friends Drink, Smoke, Have Premarital S*x…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram