Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has come as a shock not just to his fans or friends here in the music industry but also globally. A while ago, Drake shared a story on his Instagram paying tribute to the late singer and now Rahul Vaidya has reacted to his assassination. In the video, Rahul can be seen getting emotional and is still trying to process this brutal news. Scroll below to watch his reaction.

Earlier today, Rahul was spotted at the airport and while talking to the paparazzi, he got emotional over Sidhu’s untimely demise and said, “Kal wo itni buri news thi…Ki main abhi tak vishwas hi nahi kar paya hoon. And I have no words honestly. Just no words.”

Rahul Vaidya continued and said, “Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. Unki maa ki pictures dekhi hai, i think jitna unke baare me kahu utna kam hai. I just hope ki aisi cheezein na ho, I think it’s high time ki hamare desh main aisi cheezein band ho jaye. But rest in peace, Sidhu Moose Wala.”

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Rahul Vaidya talking about the untimely demise of celebrated singer Sidhu Moose Wala on his Instagram. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, artists from across the world are paying tribute to the legendary singer including AP Dhillon, Lilly Singh and rapper Russ. Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, singer Mika Singh, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan also took to their Instagram to express grief over the news.

Sidhu Moose Wala was indeed a brilliant artist and had a long way to go. May his departed soul rest in peace.

What are your thoughts on Rahul Vaidya expressing his views on the late singer’s untimely demise? Tell us in the comments below.

