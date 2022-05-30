Siddharth Nigam, who has worked in both TV and Bollywood films, is known for his Gymnastics skills. Although it is said that Siddharth is the only gymnastics trained actor in the industry, he is often compared to his contemporaries such as Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jamwal.

Advertisement

We got in touch with the actor to know how does he feel about the comparison. Talking about the same, Siddharth elucidates “I am no one as compared to Tiger sir and Vidhyut sir so I feel I shouldn’t be compared to the both of them. Firstly, if I get to be even 1% of what they are I’ll consider myself successful. Secondly, it feels great that you are being compared to such great personalities”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Siddharth Nigam adds “But technically we cannot be compared as we do completely different things individually. I’ll tell you how, like Vidyut sir does Kallaripayattu and it has a very difficult training and it takes years to learn it. Tiger sir does Acrobatics and MMA and that too takes years of hard work. I do gymnastics, and all these three are different but people think that it is the same. But still, I feel it is an honour to be compared to both of them” He concludes

On the professional front, it is rumoured that Siddharth Nigam is all set to be a part of the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Must Read: RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Kapil Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill – Celebs Mourn The Loss Of The Celebrated Punjabi Rapper

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram