Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the much-awaited shows this year. Rohit Shetty led stunt-based reality show keeps the audiences hooked on the Tv screens and raises the TRPs of the channel. Interestingly, we have a starry line-up this season that includes Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu and others.

All the contestants and the KKK12 team left on Friday night for Cape Town, South Africa. However, Munawar Faruqui is expected to join them soon. He is a little caught up with his comedy shows. The location is the same as last year and the show will be shot for over a month.

Now the latest report has revealed an interesting scoop from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. A source has revealed to Bollywood Life that Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair were denied to take their spot boys along with them to Cape Town.

The report quoted an unnamed source as saying, “The channel denied the requests of Shivangi and Jannat to take their spot boys along. These two actresses had made a request since they generally travel with them. It looks like the budget for the show is tight. Also, some celebs at the airport were discussing how they had chosen Ethiopian Airlines instead of a well-known and more luxury airline. But the silver lining is that it has a direct flight to Cape Town so no need for transit time.”

It is worth pointing out that the channel does employ a full-fledged crew for the contestants. This means there will be stunts staff, makeup artists, medical assistance and so on. Rohit Shetty is very particular about the safety of the contestants. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is a very expensive show given the cost of location, stunts, contestants’ stay, meals and so on.

