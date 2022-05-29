After taking a low start of 2.11 crores on Friday, Anek showed limited growth on Saturday as 2.50 crores* came in. Ideally, the film should have gone double on the second day if it needed to put up even a fair weekend total. However, unfortunately, that was not the case to be as the footfalls stayed on to be very limited.

Not that it has been surprising since that’s the story of practically all content-based films this year, barring The Kashmir Files. Otherwise, the start has been slow for such films, and then the weekend too more or less flat. One wonders whether it has to do with the fact that the class audience which these films are catering to has got habitual to watching them directly on OTT and hence there isn’t much of traction at the box office. Though it would be too early to state that, the verdict would be clearer when 4 to 5 more such films release in theatres.

So far, the film has collected 4.61 crores* and ideally, these should have been Day One collections. With a score like this, one can’t expect the weekend too to come anywhere close to the 10 crores mark, which is disappointing since both Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana carry good credentials. Apart from doing Article 15 together, which was a success, even individually they have seen better outcomes for their films, so this must be disheartening for both of them as well. More so, since for a class segment of the audience, there is good content in there.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

