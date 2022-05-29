If Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brought good old days back to Bollywood, the big storm is yet to come. Yes, we are talking about Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj. The film is all set to release on 3rd June and just like BB 2, the advance booking has made open much earlier than normal releases. Scroll below to know about the response it is getting at the box office through advance ticket sales.

Advertisement

In the case of Akshay’s recent release Bachchhan Paandey, we saw how the makers didn’t promote the film well. As a result, not just advance booking but overall opening day to suffered from lower numbers than expected. This time, the makers are trying their best to be in news and create awareness about the period drama as much as possible.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, the advance booking of Samrat Prithviraj flagged off yesterday. It started off with a good response as the figure of 20 lakhs has been touched on the very first day. With still 5 days to go including today, a big number is expected to be earned through advance ticket sales.

As Samrat Prithviraj is one of the highly-awaited Bollywood releases of 2022, it is expected to easily go well beyond the 10-12 crore mark in advance booking. Let’s see how it goes from here.

Directed by Chandanprakash Dwivedi, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manav Vij in key roles. It also has Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in supporting roles. The film was recently renamed ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ from its original title ‘Prithviraj’ following court litigation.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 9: Enjoys An Extraordinary Saturday, Enters Into 100 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram