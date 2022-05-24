Akshay Kumar is unstoppable and gives a run for money even to the young actors of Bollywood. The actor is known for wrapping up films very quickly and moving on to the next at a lightning speed. You won’t believe it, but the Khiladi Kumar has 9 films in his hand as of now.

Akki has always been an actor who delivered multiple films in a single year and his pace isn’t slowing down anytime soon. It was him who gave Bollywood the first big success after a gloomy phase of the Covid pandemic in the form of Sooryavanshi. However, even many of his fans feel that appearing so many times in a year has just reduced the appeal of their star and it seems true to an extent.

Akshay’s last release was Bachchhan Paandey, which had a huge budget of over 150 crores. Reportedly, the cost got inflated due to Akki‘s 100 crores+ salary, and with the film wrapping up its run with little above 50 crores at the box office, huge losses were suffered. Not just Bachchhan Paandey, but even Bell Bottom and his other releases reportedly went over budget due to the exorbitantly high salary of the star. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has charged 140-150 crores for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Bachchhan Paandey’s disastrous run has affected Akshay Kumar a lot and he has decided to take a pay cut for his upcoming projects. Yes, you read that right! Not for all, but the actor is ready to reduce his salary for the films which are moderate in scale. For films like Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru remake, Akki is expected to take a pay cut which might take his salary below the 100 crore mark.

If true, what do you think about Akshay Kumar’s move? Share with us through comments.

