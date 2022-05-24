Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in all the love he’s receiving for Jersey which recently got released on Netflix a month after the theatrical release. Although the film didn’t create wonders at the box office but people are showing their love after its digital release. Meanwhile, Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur recently reacted to fan questions and during one of the questions, Shahid shared an interesting anecdote about his voice in Chup Chup Ke.

The film that was released back in 2006 was directed by Priyadarshan, interestingly it was originally titled Khatta Meetha but was later changed. The story of the film which was adapted from a Malayalam movie Punjabi House, also features, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, in a recent fun segment for Netflix, Jersey costars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur answered a few fan questions. Among them, one of the fan, referring to Kapoor’s character in Chup Chup Ke wrote, “Can’t believe this is the same guy who used to do ‘Jabba Jabba’ once.” To this, Shahid shared an interesting story which is now leaving everyone stunned.

Shahid Kapoor said, “Ohhh I know what you’re talking about. Just FYI, in case you didn’t know, that ‘Jabba Jabba’ voice was not me. I also reacted the same way as the audience did because when I saw the film and at that time, I was a newcomer, so, zyada importance nahi milti jab aap new comer hote ho.”

The actor added, “Toh unhone mujhe bataye bina, becuase woh Priyadarshan ne film banayi thi, aur woh Chennai mei apni dubbing aur woh sab karte the. Toh wohin se unhone kisi ko leke woh ‘Dabba Dabba’ ki kisi aur se kara di. Jab maine film dekhi toh i was looking at the film, i was like, ‘Ye kiski awaz hai?’ and everyone was like, ‘Oh, he’s so funny!’ yeah its funny it’s not me.”

Netizens are going gaga over Shahid Kapoor’s confession as the majority of the people, weren’t aware of the same.

Reacting to this, a user wrote, “Now those scenes will never be the same,” another wrote, “Our childhood has been a lie,” a third user wrote, “I wasn’t ready for this,” a fourth user wrote, “Keh do ki yeh jhoot hai,” a fifth commented, “Whattt!!!????? I thought it’s him only!!! It sounded similar.”

On the other hand, those netizens who were aware clarified in the comment section that the artist who dubbed Shahid Kapoor’s voice in Chup Chup Ke was Malayalam actor Dileep.

