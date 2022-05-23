Kartik Aryan has scored a 50 before twice over, but that was for the entire first week collections of his films like Pati Patni aur Woh [55.97 crores] and Luka Chuppi [53.70 crores]. Both the films then went on to do well, though missing out on the century mark by just a whisker. Well, now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has found itself on a far better footing, what with a 50 been scored in a matter of the opening weekend itself, instead of having to wait for an entire week. The film has scored 55.96 crores already and there is so much more yet to come on the weekdays.

Let’s take a look at the opening weekend collections of Kartik Aaryan films:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores

Pati Patni aur Woh – 36 crores

Luka Chuppi – 32.13 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 26.57 crores

Love Aaj Kal – 26 crores

Pyaar Ka Puinchnama 2 – 22.75 crores

There is a good distance between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the next best in line, Pati Patni aur Woh. That pretty much indicates the kind of early lead that the film has taken already, and hence promises so much more in days to come. From the current set of films in the running, there is no competition whatsoever. While KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are through with good part of their run, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is hardly in the running in the second week while Dhaakad hasn’t proven to be any sort of competition.

There is Anek coming in this Friday and one waits to see the kind of impact that it manages to create on its release. In the meantime, it is going to be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 all the way, which means a major first week number awaits the film and its lead actor.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

