It was a fantastic Week 5 for KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] as the film brought in around 10.25 crores more. The collections went up well over the weekend and then the weekdays were reasonably stable as well. As a result, the overall collections of the film now stand at 430.95 crores.

With this, another massive record has been established. The film has done almost 8 times the business of its Day One numbers of 53.95 crores. Now for a film that has opened at 50 crores or more, something like this has never happened. The only three films which have scored half a century on their first day itself are Avengers: Endgame [53.10 crores], War [51.60 crores] and Thugs of Hindostan [50.75 crores]. They ended up having a lifetime of 364 crores, 318 crores and 145.29 crores, which means a multiplier factor of 6.85, 6.16 and 2.86 respectively.

Now KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] has done far-far better and has set the record for next set of films to come. It would be interesting to see which is the film that achieves a multiplier of 10 after a 50 crores opening because that’s going to be a big deal indeed. Not just would the opening need to be phenomenal but even the subsequent word of mouth needs to be amazing as well. Is it KGF Chapter 3 [Hindi] itself that will do it? Well, we would know in a couple of years.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

