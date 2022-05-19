This week, Bollywood is set for another box office clash. It’s Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad versus Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both the films belong to different genres, and while Kartik’s film seems to have an edge due to its more family appealing content, Kangana’s film is making space of its own. Let’s see how it fared here in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Trailer

It’s a visual spectacle which introduces us to a sensual and deadly agent Agni (played by Kangana Ranaut), who has been assigned the mission of breaking the syndicate of human trafficking. Kangana performs jaw-dropping action scenes in the trailer and its fast pace, stunning choreography leaves us jaw dropped. Here, it’s been liked by 89% voters.

First look posters of Arjun Rampal & Divya Dutta

Both looked bada*s in their first look. In her never-seen-before avatar, Divya Dutta nails her dominant look in boho and Indian traditional. Arjun looks deadly in his worn-out attire and a chest full of tattoos. 77% voters voted positively for their posters.

Poster featuring Kangana with a sword

Kangana Ranaut looks brutal as she’s done with a fight and holds a sword in her hand. There’s a lot of bloodshed in the background. 69% voters liked this spine-chilling poster.

First look posters

Released way back in 2019, the first look posters show powerful Kangana in an action combat scene doting a total warrior look holding guns in hand. It has been liked by 72% voters.

Dhaakad has received a THUMBS UP from 70% of voters here. The film has seen a decent promotion for itself and so many votes coming favour, it looks like people await what’s there on a plate. On the first day, no doubt Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would emerge topper, but the Kangana Ranaut starrer has the potential to turn the tables if word-of-mouth works in the favour.

